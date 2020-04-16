Feedmore WNY – More than 1.5 million pounds of food distributed since surge in coronavirus related unemployment

Feedmore WNY is reporting a 40 percent increase in food distribution from last year, due to the spike unemployment from the coronavirus pandemic.

Their latest figures show more than 1.5 million pounds of food have been distributed through pantries and food distribution programs since closure of non-essential businesses.



“A lot of individuals, who are reaching out to us for assistance, are people who are reaching out for the very first time. They may not of used a pantry or a soup kitchen or any sort of assistance, program in the past but due to layoffs, furloughs, schools being shut down, where children normally rely on their school meals this has caused a lot of people to turn to us during this time for additional help.” said Catherine Shick Feedmore WNY Communications Director.

Feedmore has a listing of pantries and distribution sites throughout Western New York. https://www.foodbankwny.org/pantry-locator/

There’s also a number you can call for food assistance 822-2002