FeedMore WNY to host virtual fundraiser, “Sweet Expectations at Home”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – FeedMore WNY is holding a virtual version of its signature fundraiser to help meet the increased need for food in the community.

“Sweet Expectations at Home” will take place 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, and will feature culinary demonstrations from chefs Darian Bryan and Camille Le Caër, charcuterie artistry from Board in Buffalo founder Miranda Rozek, an online auction, live raffles and more.

Event tickets range from $25 to $250.

Tickets can be purchased here and will be on sale until the start of the event.

The online auction will open at 10 a.m. May 17 and close at 7 p.m. May 19.