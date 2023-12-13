SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – “It was a tough October. I don’t want anything to do with October again,” said Syracuse women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Today, Legette-Jack opened up as to why she had to step away from her team at the start of the season.

In a one-on-one interview with NewsChannel 9, Legette-Jack revealed that she had a non-cancerous brain tumor removed at the end of September. She first noticed a problem with her vision over the summer, which led to doctors spotting the tumor.

“After three surgeries and three MRIs and 10 CAT scans, I’m back, and I’m ready to go,” said Legette-Jack.

She has not missed a game this season, helping Syracuse to an 8-1 record. Legette-Jack and the SU women return to action Monday night, Dec. 18, at home against Cornell.

You can watch the full one-on-one interview on Orange Nation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.