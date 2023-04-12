ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to his role in the Felony Lane Gang between 2015 and 2020.

37-year-old Robert Natson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pled guilty on Wednesday, April 12, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, admitting he was involved in the Felony Lane Gang, which is the ring that ran through Central New York.

Natson admitted that for five years, starting in 2015, he and his co-conspirators traveled across the country breaking into cars, often targeting those parked by women at locations such as health and fitness centers, daycares, parks, and dog parks.

Natson and other members of the conspiracy stole debit cards, credit cards, checkbooks, and photo identifications in these “smash-and-grab” vehicle thefts. They then used these stolen items to commit bank fraud by recruiting women to impersonate the smash-and-grab victims and cash checks in drive-through bank lanes.

The recruited check cashers were almost always suffering from an addiction to controlled substances and were provided payment at least partially in drugs, according to the United States Department of Justice. Natson admitted that the loss amount from the conspiracy attributable to him is up to $40,000.

The charge to which Natson pled guilty carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, a fine of up to $1 million, and a supervised release term of up to 5 years. Natson will be sentenced on August 10, 2023. His sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute he is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Natson was one of nine men charged in a 13-count indictment for their roles in the scheme.

The following Felony Lane Gang members previously pled guilty for their roles in the indictment:

Keyshawn Arnold, age 25, of Schenectady, New York

Gary Grier, age 37, of Fort Lauderdale

Joshua Mallory, age 37, of Fort Lauderdale

Terrell McDonald, age 32, of Troy, New York

Tyrone Parker, age 40, of Fort Lauderdale

The remaining co-defendants are:

Tyrone Parker Jr. a/k/a “Ty,” a/k/a “Cheese,” a/k/a “Little Thigh,” age 22, of Fort Lauderdale;

Cedric Lynch a/k/a “City,” a/k/a “C,” age 37, of Orlando, Florida; and

Randall Taylor a/k/a “Gucci,” a/k/a “Guwop,” age 37, of Fort Lauderdale.

Each of the remaining defendants is charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and they are scheduled for trial in federal court in Albany on July 10, 2023.

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants whose cases remain pending are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.