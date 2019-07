ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Messinger Woods Wildlife Care & Education Center announced another successful release of a female Bald Eagle on Monday.

Messinger Woods says she was injured earlier this spring in a battle with another eagle. She’s been recovering from her injuries and building up her muscles.

The eagle was released at Chestnut Ridge Park, with the approval of the NYS DEC and the Erie County Parks division.