Festival of Lights will return to Hamburg Fairgrounds this season, “2020-style”

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Festival of Lights will return to the Hamburg Fairgrounds this season- in “2020 style”.

Some adjustments are being made to the event due to COVID-19- it will be strictly a drive-through, with guests staying in their vehicles, admission tickets must be purchased in advance, and the event will be open every night in December except Dec. 24 and 25.

The new route will encompass 50 acres featuring 70 variations of light displays, arches and light tunnels, said Erie County Agricultural Society CEO Jessica Underberg.

“The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights has become an annual holiday tradition on the Fairgrounds in Hamburg for the last 16 years,” Underberg said. “With so many cancellations this year, we took a look at how the Event could be held in a safe and socially distant manner. Thus, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, 2020 Style was created.”

Tickets can be purchased at all Tops Friendly Markets registers starting Nov. 1 for $15 per vehicle or online (convenience fees apply) at www.fairgroundsholiday.com.

New for 2020, tickets and vouchers will be available until December 31, 2020.

For more information, visit www.FairgroundsHoliday.com.