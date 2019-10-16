Festive Fun at “Bootanical Gardens”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is inviting families in for some festive fun this Saturday.

The BOOtanical Celebration takes place October 19 from 10am to 4pm. All the spooky fun is free with Botanical Gardens’ admission – ($12.50 adults, $11.00 seniors (62+), $11.00 students (13+ with ID), $7.00 Kids 3-12, 2 and under free.)

Come dressed in your Halloween best and ready to learn about some spooky plants! Kids can make crafts and explore the “Mum-ster” Mash grave yard. They can even sing a long with their favorite princesses.

Admission tickets can be purchased online at here or inside the Botanical Gardens at the admission desk.