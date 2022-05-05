(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has majority support among Pennsylvania Democratic voters, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll.

The poll of 325 Pennsylvania Democratic voters found Fetterman with 53% support, followed by Congressman Conor Lamb with 14% and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta with 4%. Kevin Baumlin, who has dropped out of the race, and Alex Khalil each received 1% and 22% were still undecided.

Support for Fetterman is up from 41% in the April Franklin & Marshall College Poll, while Lamb is down 3%.

More than half (51%) of those who have a preference said they could change their mind about their candidate of choice. Fetterman is much better known among Democratic voters than Conor Lamb with one in five (21%) Democrats saying they don’t know enough to have an opinion about Fetterman compared to 39% who say they don’t know enough to have an opinion about Lamb.

Concerns about the economy (24%), including unemployment, personal finances, and gas prices, remain the most mentioned problems facing Pennsylvania, as was true in March and April. Concerns about government and politicians (21%) in the state remain high, with that sentiment being driven by divisiveness and an inability to address the state’s major issues.

A majority of Democrats (61%) rate President Joe Biden’s performance positively, while fewer Republicans (7%) or independents (25%) do so.

The poll was conducted between April 20 and May 1 with all sampled respondents notified by mail about the survey. Interviews were completed over the phone and online depending on each respondent’s preference.

The interviews were conducted at the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall. The data included in this release represent the responses of 792 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 357 Democrats, 325 Republicans, and 110 independents.

The sample error for this survey is +/- 4.4 percentage points when the design effects from weighting are considered.