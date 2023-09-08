BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A football game between two Buffalo public schools was called off abruptly Friday night after a fight broke out between two students in the stands, a Buffalo Public Schools official confirmed.

Michael House, BPS athletic director, told News 4 he made the decision to end the game between Bennett High School and McKinley High School at halftime after two female students got into a physical altercation inside Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium.

“It’s very disappointing and very embarrassing that we would have some students that would try to take the attention away from our student athletes and coaches and resort to violence,” House said. “Violence is not the answer.”

House said Buffalo police responded to the scene quickly after a crowd of students began to congregate around the area where the altercation between the two students was taking place. Police and BPS security officers worked to clear the scene, keep the teams separated and get everybody safely out of the venue.

“We strategically divided up the teams, made sure that all the football players and the cheerleaders were safe, split them to both ends of the stadium and then onto the buses and dismissed all the spectators. Everybody left the stadium but there was a lot of kids just congregating, you know, not having anything positive to do on a Friday night, which is very disappointing.”

House said that Friday’s incident was the first time that there has been a fight or physical altercation among spectators at a BPS event in All-High Stadium.

“This was the first incident tonight and it’s very unfortunate.”

The game ended after two quarters with Bennett leading 36-0.