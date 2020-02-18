CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — At just 24-years-old, Cheektowaga native, Gregory Franzek is fighting to walk again. A motorcycle accident this past August left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“That saying of be blessed to put both feet on the ground, really no one ever thinks about until you literally, physically can’t,” said Franzek.

In just seconds, the life that Greg has always known came to a screeching halt.

“Out of nowhere this car apparently was trying to beat the light because we had a green light and he was making a left hand turn in the intersection,” said his father, Greg Franzek Sr.

“I had asked him, I said Doc, what are my chances of walking again? And he said young man.. I don’t think you’ll ever walk again,” said Franzek.

A spinal cord injury left Greg paralyzed from the waist down, but he wasn’t about to give up.

“Walking in my eyes no matter what way it is, with arms, crutches.. just to be up on my feet again, is kind of the goal I maintain in my mind,” he said.

His family, girlfriend and friends all have helped him believe he will one day walk again.

And intensive rehab sessions at the “Boston Project Walk Ability Center” are giving Greg a fighting chance. But with no center like this one in Buffalo, Greg and his mother are traveling back and fourth to Massachusetts every other week. And this therapy isn’t covered by insurance.

He hopes this GoFundMe and several fundraisers will help him continue to make progress.

“I would sell everything I’ve accumulated to just keep attending my therapy,” he said.

And he hopes his story will help others to appreciate the little things that make life worth living. “I would stand up and hug my family,” he said. “That’s mainly what I want to do.”

The Franzek family is also holding a fundraiser March 22nd at Buffalo Riverworks. Everything raised and donated goes toward his road to recovery.

Tickets- $25

To donate to Greg’s GoFundMe click here.