Finger Lakes family fights caterpillar infestation

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Upstate New York is being held captive by Gypsy Moth Caterpillars, and one Finger Lakes family is learning firsthand the destructive power of these critters.



The Brinkman family in Canandaigua says they’ve been dealing with these caterpillars since April.

They’re taking over their backyard.



The DEC says these huge outbreaks happen every decade or so and can last for three years.

As for the Brinkman’s, the DEC noted at this point it’s too late to get rid of them entirely.

The only option is wrapping a sticky band around the tree trunk they inhabit to keep the critters contained.





