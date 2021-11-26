Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

There’s a good deal of products on sale for the holidays that are perfect for remote working, like ultraportable laptops, headphones and reliable mobile hotspots.

Best deals for the holidays

Now that the biggest shopping season of the year is here, there are tons of great products in a wide range of categories seeing significant price cuts.

Among the most popular items on sale for Black Friday are tablets, Chromebooks, PC peripherals and various useful kitchen tools and appliances (like that immersion blender you’ve heard so much about). You’ll also find notable discounts on a good selection of toys as well as exercise and outdoor equipment.

We’ve assembled a shortlist of some of the most worthwhile Black Friday deals in place at this very moment. Keep in mind that, like many big sale days, these deals can change pretty frequently. We’ve grouped some of the most exciting sales to bring you trending holiday gifts as well as items specific to categories like computers and kitchen accessories so you can get a decent picture of what’s available without having to search too much.

Trending sales

TCL S535 75″ HDR TV: $1,000 at Amazon (was $1,500)

This high-quality TV produces a wide color gamut and high peak brightness, perfect for high dynamic range content. It’s the ideal way to equip your home cinema at a significant discount.

Le Creuset Sauteuse: $200 at Amazon (was $300)

The enameled cast iron construction of Le Creuset’s famous cookware is legitimately durable enough to last for a lifetime. It’s resilient and has great heat retention as well as a capable nonstick layer.

GLocalMe U3 Mobile Hotspot: $96 at Amazon (was $120)

When you’re on the go and need consistent Wi-Fi connectivity for your phone, laptop or any other electronic device, a mobile hotspot is the way to go. This one delivers a consistent connection as well as reliably high speeds wherever you have service.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop: $737 at Amazon (was $988)

This heavily discounted notebook PC is the perfect example of today’s compact and efficient computer components, with high-speed components and good ergonomics for a full day of remote work.

Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $320 at Amazon (was $500)

The powerful battery driving it makes it easy to clean your entire house without tripping over a cord or having to unplug it and plug it back in when you move from room to room.

Other top deals:

Electronics and home office

Pantum P2502W Monochrome Laser Printer: $84.14 at Amazon (was $95.99)

This capable printer has the speed and reliability needed in a professional setting. It’s fast, consistent, efficient and relatively easy to maintain.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch: $237 at Amazon (was $350)

Great for more than just telling time, this compact and lightweight smartwatch helps you track how far you’ve walked, ran or ridden on your bicycle and can go a long way towards helping to maintain good health.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop: $757.13 at Amazon (was $969.99)

Perfect for both casual and intense gaming on the road, this notebook PC has a powerful CPU and GPU that deliver high frame rates in many of today’s most popular games, and nothing is stopping you from getting some work done on it, too.

Vizio 2.0 Soundbar: $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

This quality soundbar is a great way to add high-fidelity audio to your TV viewing experience without having to install a ton of extra satellite speakers. It’s simple to set up and provides clear dialog and atmospheric sound.

TCL 10L Unlocked Smartphone: $152.99 at Amazon (was $249.99)

Stay connected with this easy-to-use smartphone outfitted with advanced components that provide great reception. It’s compatible with a wide range of carriers and durable enough to withstand the occasional drop.

Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound System: $699 at Amazon (was $899)

Adding a surround sound system to your home theater will take it to the next level, and the great deal offered for this setup means it’s easier to invest than ever.

Other deals:

Kitchen and home goods

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker: $79 at Bed, Bath and Beyond (was $150)

This immensely popular single-serving coffee machine is as convenient and straightforward as making a cup of java gets. There’s a vast range of flavors available, and you can even use reusable K cups.

Cricut Maker Machine: $229 at Amazon (was $369)

Crafting enthusiasts will appreciate the versatility of this handy tool and how many materials it can cut into intricate shapes.

Samsung 30″ Microwave: $278 at Home Depot (was $369)

There’s no easier way to cook than with a microwave oven, and this one is about as effective as they come while also being offered at a steep holiday discount.

Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Immersion Blender: $59.99 at Bed, Bath and Beyond (was $75)

Also known as a stick blender, this highly convenient tool is perfect for making soup, mayonnaise, aioli or any other emulsion, and it’s significantly easier and cleaner to use than a traditional blender.

Other deals:

Toys

Hover-1 Helix Hoverboard: $119 at Amazon (was $179.99)

As long as you can keep your feet underneath you, this is a fun and exciting way to get around. It’s great fun for both kids and adults. Just make sure to wear a helmet.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Whether you want to kill some time or get fully immersed in a deep story, this popular title is a great choice, with good graphics and an engaging story.

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box: $37.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

No matter how old you are, you can still enjoy playing with LEGO brand bricks. This set offers fun for users of all ages, and it’s not terribly difficult to put together.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids’ Tablet: $119.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Built with durability and ease of use in mind, this tablet provides a great pathway for kids to learn new things, communicate with friends and family and play fun games.

The Joker is Wild Funko POP! Figure: $14.79 at Amazon (was $18.99)

This fun and cute collectible depicts the popular character you know and love. Avid fans and collectors will love being able to add it to the shelf.

Other top deals:

Fitness and outdoors

Fitbit Inspire 2: $59.95 at Amazon (was $99.95)

One of the original fitness trackers, this device allows you to track and record your heart rate, distance traveled and calories burned to ensure you’re getting the most out of your workouts.

Apple Airpods: $114.99 at Amazon (was $159)

These premium earbuds are trendy for a reason. They deliver excellent sound quality and are incredibly reliable, and most people find them highly comfortable.

XTerra TR150 Folding Treadmill: $374.16 at Amazon (was $499.99)

It’s not always possible to run long distances outside, but this premium treadmill comes at a steep discount this holiday season and can help you stay in shape in the comfort of your own home.

Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe: $75 at Amazon (was $100)

Never cheap out on your shoes, especially when hiking. Thanks to their discounted price, these hiking shoes are a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts who want to promote foot, joint and back health without spending a fortune.

Lifestraw Personal: $12.99 at Amazon (was $29.95)

Water weighs a lot and is an absolute necessity on any hike, but if there’s a water source along the way, one of these highly portable water filters is the perfect tool.

Other deals:

