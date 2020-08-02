Fire breaks out at home in Pendleton

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire broke out at a home in the 6400 block of Bear Ridge Road Saturday evening.

Everyone was out of the home when law enforcement arrived, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Fire personnel from Wendelville Fire Company with the assistance of Shawnee Fire Company, Rapids Fire Company, Getzville Fire Company, and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station helped extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. No estimate of damage is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.