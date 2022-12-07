ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out in Arcade late Tuesday night.
At approximately 9 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene at Finger Lakes Hay and Straw on Park Street.
A nearby resident said the building was used for manufacturing and carried fiberglass which may have caused the fire to burn for over three hours.
This is a developing news story, check back for updates.
- Vehicle pursuit ends following search by authorities and K9 officer
- Zelensky named Time magazine ‘Person of the Year’
- Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park honors Pearl Harbor anniversary
- Man finds brother’s body firefighters missed in Baltimore building
- Fire breaks out in Arcade Tuesday night