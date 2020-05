ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews worked to put out a fire that broke out inside of a train in Alden on Friday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Darien Fire Chief, the fire was in three cars of the train and forced a stretch of road to be closed while they put it out.

He says funding out what caused the flames will be a challenge.

The train had been taking garbage to a landfill.