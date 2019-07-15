Firefighter injured while responding to east side fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews responded to a fire on the east side of Buffalo shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The fire chief at the scene on Goembel Ave. told News 4 that the fire began on the second floor and extended into the attic. Thick smoke could be seen drifting out of the structure during the morning.

One resident was home at the time. The American Red Cross was called to assist six adults.

One firefighter was taken from the scene by ambulance after falling through a floor and hurting his hip. His injuries do not appear to be serious.

In all, three people were hospitalized.

Damage done by the fire adds up to approximately $50,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the building’s contents.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

