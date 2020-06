BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fire that broke out at a Riverview Place residence Monday morning displaced six people and caused about $115,000 in damage.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the call at 84 Riverview Place around 11 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the fire started on an upper floor of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting six people.