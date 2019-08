PHILADELPHIA, PA – (CBS) – We are following breaking news of fire crews battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia Church.



WATCH: Fire Crews battle massive fire at West Philly Church

Fire Crews battle massive fire at West Philly Church BREAKING LIVE: Firefighters Battle Massive 2-Alarm Blaze At West Philadelphia Church. Authorities say the fire is happening at the Greater Bible Way Temple. Details: http://bit.ly/2MIeUMk Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Fire Officials hold a press conference about the massive Philly Church fire investigation LIVE NOW: Fire Officials hold a press conference about the massive Philly Church fire investigation. Details: http://bit.ly/2MIeUMk Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

According to authorities, it happened in West Philadelphia at the Greater Bible Way Temple located on the 1400 Block of North 52nd Street.



We are told Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.



No word on what caused the fire or any injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

2nd Alarmers at 52nd & Warren St at this 2 Alarm church fire.@PhillyFireDept @IAFF22 pic.twitter.com/q3CVXtAoIS — 2ND ALARMERS (@PHILASACHIEF) August 27, 2019

PFD members were initially called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. and found fire showing on the roof line and smoke coming from the steeple. The 2nd alarm was struck just before 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2R1hjoKt4K — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 27, 2019