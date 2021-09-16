Fire destroys “Let’s Goat Buffalo” bus

(WIVB) – For the past few years, Let’s Goat Buffalo has been taking landscaping jobs around Western New York with a special crew – a team of goats.

The goats provide a natural, pesticide-free pollution to getting rid of unwanted plants, like the invasive knotweed.

Unfortunately, the bus that transports the herd around caught fire earlier this week.

“Our beloved bus, often called the “goat-tote,” was lost to a devastating fire,” the business said in a Sept. 14 Facebook post. “Those of you who follow us know that this was more than a bus- this was the heart of our business, and a home for our goats and our herders on grazing jobs.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, but it originated under the middle of the bus. The bus was being loaded for a two-week out of town job.

Luckily, no humans or goats were harmed.

A GoFundMe page for the business has managed to surpass its $10,000 goal.

Owner Jen Zeitler thanked the WNY community for their support in an update to the post, saying “I have no words right now to express what it means to all of us at Let’s Goat Buffalo to have your support… To see this community rally around us with kind words and financial support is truly HUMBLING. We are beyond grateful.”

Zeitler added that they are working to sort through business details and will offer updates on what the goats are up to on their Facebook page.