BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a duplex in the city of Lockport Monday night, causing approximately $21,000 in damage and displacing six tenants from the home’s rear apartments, fire officials said.

The Lockport Fire Department says crews were dispatched after flames were reported coming from the corner of the home. On arrival, firefighters saw a visible blaze in the rear side of the home where the porch meets the house.

Everyone in the duplex had self-evacuated by the time crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished with about 350 gallons of water.

Tenants in the front unit of the duplex were able to reenter once firefighters cleared the scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of 10 p.m. Monday. Investigators are looking into an electrical ignition source as the possible cause.