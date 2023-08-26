BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials are investigating after a fire in a vacant building in Buffalo’s East Side caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, officials said Saturday.

The fire started at 447 Woodlawn Avenue just before 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Buffalo Fire Department officials pegged the damages at an estimated $25,000.

The structure was vacant, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.