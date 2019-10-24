Fire officials say careless torch use started East Amherst fire

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office say careless torch use is to blame for a Wednesday night fire.

Crews arrived to the home on Bramblewood Ln. just after 7:30 p.m. They found a garage fully involved in flames. The fire started outside the house, but quickly spread due to flammable Halloween decorations. The total damage is estimated at $250,000, including a pick-up truck and jet ski destroyed in the fire.

The homeowner was transported for some minor hand and finger burns, but no other injuries were reported.