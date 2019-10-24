Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!

Fire officials say careless torch use started East Amherst fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office say careless torch use is to blame for a Wednesday night fire.

Crews arrived to the home on Bramblewood Ln. just after 7:30 p.m. They found a garage fully involved in flames. The fire started outside the house, but quickly spread due to flammable Halloween decorations. The total damage is estimated at $250,000, including a pick-up truck and jet ski destroyed in the fire.

The homeowner was transported for some minor hand and finger burns, but no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss