LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- A homeowner and a firefighter were hurt in a house fire in Lancaster. It happened around 2:00 p.m Saturday afternoon on Genesee Street.

Officials say that the fire started when the homeowner used a blow dryer to dry a wall that had polyurethane on it. He was still inside the house when crews arrived and was treated for burns to his face and hands.

The firefighter who was hurt fighting the fire had minor injuries.