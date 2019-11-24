Firefighters battle house fire on same property where burned human remains were found in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Box Avenue early Sunday morning on the same lot where burned human remains were found a couple months ago.

Firefighters say the are investigating Sunday’s fire as a possible arson because of the location.

Firefighters were called to that vacant house on the 200 block of Box Avenue before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

They were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the house sustained visible damage.

In late September, investigators were also at that scene after human remains were found in a burn pit there.

The investigation continues.

Stay with News 4 on air and online for updates on this developing story.