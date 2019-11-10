Firefighters respond to a UB North Campus dorm room fire

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Getzville Fire Company responded to a fire at the University at Buffalo North Campus at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the fire started in a first floor dorm room in Dewey Hall in the Governors Complex on 34 Hadley Road.

UB Emergency Services reported about 800 students who reside in Governors were evacuated.

All of the Governors Complex has reopened except for two rooms in Dewey Hall affected by the fire.

UB Alert: Dewey Hall is open, except for two rooms directly affected by the fire. https://t.co/xOoylvuUcJ #UB_Alert #UBuffalo — UB Alert (@ub_alert) November 10, 2019

Fire officials are reporting the fire caused $50,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

