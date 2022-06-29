(WIVB) — Monday, July 4, is Independence Day, and to celebrate News 4 is gathering a list of events in the Buffalo area for 2022. If your town has an Independence Day event you would like to see listed email reportit@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject.
Friday, July 1
Akron: Akron Fourth of July concert in Russell Park at 8 p.m.
Niagara Falls State Park: Fireworks can be viewed every night at 10 p.m. visitors are advised to view at Prospect Point (Click here for more details).
Town of Tonawanda: Independence Celebration at Kenney Field with food trucks staring at 6 p.m., American Legion Band performing from 7-9 p.m., and fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Clarence: The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open from 12-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person to ride all rides and $10 per person for non riders. Children 2 and under are free (Click here for more details).
Lancaster: Lancaster will host their celebration from July 2 to July 4 this includes carnival games, food trucks, and beer tents (Click here for more details).
Salamanca: Fireworks will take place at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino at 9:40 p.m. (Click here for more details).
Sunday, July 3
Akron: At 5 p.m. there will be food stands in veterans park as well as fireworks at dusk in the park.
Clarence: The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open from 12-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person to ride all rides and $10 per person for non riders. Children 2 and under are free.
East Aurora: At 6:30 p.m. a parade will begin at Main and Riley and there will be a firework show at 10 p.m. in Hamlin Park.
Olcott: Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. (Click here for more details).
Monday, July 4
Buffalo: A fireworks show will take place after the Buffalo Bisons game at Sahlen Field on Independence Day. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 6:05 p.m. (Click here for more details).
Clarence: The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open from 12-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person to ride all rides and $10 per person for non riders. Children 2 and under are free.
Dunkirk: A fireworks show will begin over the Dunkirk harbor at dusk.
Lancaster: Lancaster will host a parade that starts at 2 p.m. at Erie and Court Street. There will be a firework display at 10 p.m. in the village of Lancaster.
Niagara Falls: Fireworks will take place at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino at 9:40 p.m.
Orchard Park: At 8 p.m. Orchard Park will host a parade starting at the middle school with fireworks to follow at the pavilion.
Town of Tonawanda: Fireworks on the Renaissance Bridge.