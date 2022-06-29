(WIVB) — Monday, July 4, is Independence Day, and to celebrate News 4 is gathering a list of events in the Buffalo area for 2022. If your town has an Independence Day event you would like to see listed email reportit@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject.

Friday, July 1

Akron: Akron Fourth of July concert in Russell Park at 8 p.m.

Niagara Falls State Park: Fireworks can be viewed every night at 10 p.m. visitors are advised to view at Prospect Point (Click here for more details).

Town of Tonawanda: Independence Celebration at Kenney Field with food trucks staring at 6 p.m., American Legion Band performing from 7-9 p.m., and fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Clarence: The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open from 12-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person to ride all rides and $10 per person for non riders. Children 2 and under are free (Click here for more details).

Lancaster: Lancaster will host their celebration from July 2 to July 4 this includes carnival games, food trucks, and beer tents (Click here for more details).

Salamanca: Fireworks will take place at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino at 9:40 p.m. (Click here for more details).

Sunday, July 3

Akron: At 5 p.m. there will be food stands in veterans park as well as fireworks at dusk in the park.

Clarence: The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open from 12-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person to ride all rides and $10 per person for non riders. Children 2 and under are free.

East Aurora: At 6:30 p.m. a parade will begin at Main and Riley and there will be a firework show at 10 p.m. in Hamlin Park.

Olcott: Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. (Click here for more details).

Monday, July 4

Buffalo: A fireworks show will take place after the Buffalo Bisons game at Sahlen Field on Independence Day. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 6:05 p.m. (Click here for more details).

Clarence: The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open from 12-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person to ride all rides and $10 per person for non riders. Children 2 and under are free.

Dunkirk: A fireworks show will begin over the Dunkirk harbor at dusk.

Lancaster: Lancaster will host a parade that starts at 2 p.m. at Erie and Court Street. There will be a firework display at 10 p.m. in the village of Lancaster.

Niagara Falls: Fireworks will take place at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino at 9:40 p.m.

Orchard Park: At 8 p.m. Orchard Park will host a parade starting at the middle school with fireworks to follow at the pavilion.

Town of Tonawanda: Fireworks on the Renaissance Bridge.