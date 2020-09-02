First day of classes at the Alden Primary School — students get a new COVID-19 school experience

Since 8:30 a.m. Alden Primary School principal Mike Stepnick has been greeting students as they unloaded from school buses and their parents’ cars for the first day of school since schools closed months ago due to the pandemic.



“None of us have ever experienced an opening like this before,” Stepnick said. “There’s been a lot of careful considerations put in place but I think we’re very confident that the plan we developed is going to be successful.”

The district is using a hybrid learning plan. Groupings of students will alternate learning inside the building a few days each week.

“When the students aren’t learning face to face they’ll be learning hybrid,” said Adam Stoltman district superintendent. “We’ve implemented enhanced cleaning procedures in the evening, our cleaners typically would do that during the cold and flu season. We’re just starting with that right way in the beginning of the school year. And then, anytime we get an extended break, we’ll be stripping classrooms and doing a deep cleaning,”

Some of the other covid safety measures include increased. social distancing. All the desks in the classrooms are spaced out six feet apart.

“Students have a little bit more personal space than they’re used to. Tables have been removed from the classrooms that students had traditionally shared with one another,” said Stoltman. “Some students like the additional privacy with the new setups. We did have to remove a lot of soft surface items such as rugs and soft chairs.”

Also, all the cafeteria tables have been replaced with single desks. The desks are spaced out and the district will be installing barriers as well.