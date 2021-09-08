First day of school for students at Buffalo City Schools

Hundreds of parents and students were all smiles Wednesday as kids started their very first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year.

The students were previously learning either full remote or hybrid, but now they’re back full-time, learning in-person, five days a week.

“I am so excited. I haven’t had this September feeling in quite some time, the night before when you don’t sleep, I had that last night,” said Serena Restivo, principal Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School. “I’m so excited to see students I haven’t seen in quite some time. That is going to be the highlight of the day just welcoming back our kiddos.”

Buffalo father Timothy Jackson was dropping several of his children off at school today. They were prepared with their face masks, backpacks and jackets for the rain.

It wasn’t just school staff, parents and kids who were glad to be back.

“I’m telling you, I enjoy the rain, the snow. I’m used to it. We’re so happy, because the kids are coming back five days a week instead of every other day,” said Paulette Chatmon, school crossing guard.

The Buffalo City School district worked tirelessly to get the school opened for full time in-person learning his year.

“It’s the first day of school, so we want to make sure we have that excitement of kids going back to school,” said Buffalo School Board President Louis Petrucci. “Our objective for the last year and a half is to get kids back to in person learning, because there is not substitute for in person learning.”

The district is still ironing out a few wrinkles with the bus driver shortage. They’re rerouting some of the buses and delaying some of the after school programming for kids who take yellow buses.

Also, the district is working to get back about 6 thousand laptops. Even though school has already started and the kids will need them, the school board president says the software on the laptops need to be updated.