(WIVB) — An old library book that initially cost less than two dollars recently sold for $34,500.

It happens to be a first edition copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

The story is known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States.

The owner had left it in a closet, then forgot about it. It has two typos and another mistake.

The book is rare, as only 500 are known to exist.