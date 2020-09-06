First Fruits Food Pantry reopens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A food pantry in the Queen City is expanding to better help residents in the Masten Park neighborhood.

The First Fruits Food Pantry at the Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, held its grand re-launch Saturday. Among the changes, the expanded pantry has a larger freezer capacity and can now offer more diverse and healthier foods.



Leaders with the food pantry say they want to fill a need for the community, especially during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure we’re able to feed the members of our community who are food vulnerable, food insecure and make sure that they are healthy during this covid season in particular but just want to make sure people eat,” said food pantry coordinator Rita Hubbard-Robinson.



According to the “Feeding America” organization, more than 54-million people in the country are facing food insecurity this year.