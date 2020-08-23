First Line Brewing holds grand opening

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–First Line Brewing opened its doors in Orchard Park Saturday.



It is a one-of-a-kind bar and restaurant where a portion of proceeds from the beer sold, goes to veterans and first responders.



Because of covid restrictions, there are limitations on seating and masks are required, but the owners tell News 4 they had a line of people outside, waiting to get in.



“Everybodys knows we’ve been doing it for so long and you know it’s our craft, and we liked the protect and we like our business and we’ve never had any real customers. So when we see people actually lining up outside waiting, it s a really crazy feeling,” said co-owner Shane Stewart.

