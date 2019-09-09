First Look: First-ever CBD food truck in Tennessee opens for business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 continues to see the impact of Tennessee’s Hemp Surge with the first-ever CBD food truck in the state now open for business.

Kenneth Smith is the owner of the Franklin-based new food truck called Veteran Vibe CBD.

“To have something of that magnitude – it’s still kind of settling in on me,” said Smith. “Right now I’m just trying to sell paninis and teas.”

Only weeks into its operation, Friday’s Southern Hemp Expo marked the second stop for the food truck.

The original recipes range from sandwiches to teas, even gummy worms, all infused with CBD.

Mikyle Lockwood from cannabis-friendly Colorado said this is a first for him.

“I’m from Denver and I honestly haven’t seen anyone do that even there,” said Lockwood. “It’s actually impressive to see the Tennessee area jumping on that.”

But getting his food truck up and running Smith said has been a long, two-year process.

“This isn’t just a CBD company. It’s not just a food truck. It’s a CBD food truck,” said Smith. “So you have to take all the rules and restrictions from both and apply it to your business model.”

As proof of his products are within the legal limit of THC, Smith keeps certificates of third party testing on the truck.

“It’s really rewarding because it’s a great way to educate the community, people need to know the healing effects of CBD,” said Smith. “There’s a difference between marijuana and CBD. There is a huge misnomer out there. A lot of people get confused by the two and as soon as they hear anything with cannabis.”

Most items on the menu are under $10.

The company is completely run by U.S. Veterans.

The CBD is sourced first from veterans, then locally, then from mom and pops shops.

To find out where the food truck is headed next go to: https://veteranvibecbd.com/