AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The first recovered patient from Elderwood’s post-acute COVID-19 unit has gone home.

The female patient was released on Friday. She had been treated for COVID-19 related illness at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and spent less than ten days in the post-acute COVID-19 unit.

The post-acute unit is designed for patients who are stable and recovering from COVID-19.

Currently, there are 15 patients on the 22-bed unit with new admissions nearly every day.