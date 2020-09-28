First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Williamsville School District

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The first positive COVID-19 case in the Williamsville School District has been confirmed.

According to the district website, the Erie County Department of Health notified the district of a case at Heim Elementary School on Saturday.

Please watch the 9/28/20 video update from Dr. John McKenna:https://t.co/B7eqBbROMQ — Williamsville CSD (@WCSD_K12) September 28, 2020

The individual was last in the school building on Sept. 22.

The district can’t release information on the individual due to HIPAA and FERPA rules.

The person is now in isolation, and the ECDOH has conducted contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the person.