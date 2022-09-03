BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inspiring the next generation of first responders.

That was the message today at the Rehoboth House of Prayer at First Responders Day. Kids had the chance to up close and inside police cars and fire trucks.

“Because the only time that our children get to deal or handle with our first responders is usually when something is bad or something is wrong. This is our opportunity to do it with a smile on our faces,” said Andre Kamoche, the Pastor of Rehoboth House of Prayer.

Making sure people were in good health was also a focus with free health care advice and CPR training. Food, school supplies, appliances, and bikes were also donated to residents there.