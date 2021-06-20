First-time dads get special Father’s Day gift from Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Dads of newborns celebrated their very first Father’s Day Sunday and Mercy Hospital made the day extra special for those dads who just met their new pride and joy.



The hospital gave all the dads in their maternity unit bubble gum cigars and I love daddy bibs.



The dads we spoke with say this day was one they will never forget.



” Unbelievable. I can’t remember the last time I held a baby to have it be my daughter is just extra special we have had her since Friday now it is just unbelievable. He is already such a great support system. He is just a great dad,” said Chris Ryndak & Meghan Ryndak.