Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 more inclined infant sleepers

Fisher-Price on Thursday recalled 71,000 of its Play Yard products that include inclined infant-sleeper add-ons, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The move follows growing demand from consumer-safety advocates to pull inclined sleeper products off store shelves.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the inclined-sleeper attachment included with Fisher-Price’s Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, but more than 30 infant fatalities have resulted from other inclined sleeper products. About 4.1 million units of the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper were recalled in April after it was reported the product was related to at least 10 deaths.

The deaths occurred when the infants rolled over in the inclined sleeper while unrestrained, although consumer safety advocates have long said that infants should sleep flat on their backs without any bumpers. Fisher-Price previously reported that deaths included children older than three months, which is typically when infants are able to roll themselves from their backs to their stomachs.

The safety commission on Wednesday told consumers to immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price to secure a refund or voucher.

The recall includes Fisher-Price play yard model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11.

Consumers can go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or call (800) 432-5437 during regular business hours for more information.



