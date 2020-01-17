Fishing and Outdoor Expo reels thousands of people to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of people will get their dose of the great outdoors this weekend. They’re headed to the greater Niagara fishing and outdoor expo in Niagara falls.

“So many people in Western New York want to learn how to fish and a lot of people are scared of the great lakes,” Ultimate Outdoors WNY owner Jim Skoczylas said.

This is the 7th year for the event. Organizers say this year the expo is focusing more on teaching. Whether you’re new to fishing or have been doing it for years, organizers say there’s plenty of classes to choose from.

“There’s a big focus on beginner fishing, get people out there for the first time but if you’re already a fisherman and would like to improve your knowledge on either a species or for additional species,” said Destinations Niagara USA Outdoor Promotions Director Bill Hilts. “If you’re a walleye fisherman and want to learn how to fish for salmon in Lake Ontario this is the show for you.”

There’s also boats, kayaks and fishing tools on display. Organizers hope the expo encourages people to get more into fishing and exploring the outdoors in our own backyard.

