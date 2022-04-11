GENESEE, Pa., (WETM) – Five children have died and two adults have been hospitalized in a tragic house fire that occurred in Genesee, Pa., according to the Wellsville Sun.

Reports of the fire went out around 3:30 a.m. April 11, to the home of Charlie and Michele Erway. According to the Sun, Michele Erway jumped out of a window and was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital for Severe smoke inhalation. Charlie was reportedly burned and flown to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Wellsville Sun reported that five children died in the fire, authorities aren’t releasing the names until the children’s families are notified.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Erway Family. Anyone interested in the page can visit it by clicking here.

According to the Allegheny county firewire, at least eight departments responded including Whitesville, Willing, Wellsville, Andover, Wellsville EMS, MTS EMS, and Independence EMS responded to the scene.

18 News will provide any updates as they become available.