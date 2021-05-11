Five hundred pound runaway slave statue stolen from park in Jamestown possibly in broad daylight; police asking the public to come forward with information

The runaway slave statue called “Tom” was one of three featured in an underground railroad exhibit in Dow Park in Jamestown. It was stolen sometime between last Thursday and Monday.

Police are looking for an older model pick-up truck with a wooden tailgate. They say the 500 pound statue was probably taken in the middle of the day.

“It would have taken several people to do this, somebody probably saw something happen, they might have thought it was just workers working here at the time,” said Captain Robert Samuelson Jamestown Police Department. “But, someone actually took the statue, took it away. They either carried it away or dragged it behind the hill right here behind me.”

The exhibit was created by local artist the late David Poulin. Michael Hill, who’s the president at Chautauqua Institution, says he knew Poulin.

“Given the times that we find ourselves in, with a much deeper and appropriate racial reawakening in our country. I find it even more disturbing that this particular statue was taken,” said Hill.