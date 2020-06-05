Five people arrested, one person injured during protest activity in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say that today’s protest activity in Niagara Square has ended.

The daily curfew of 8 p.m. is in effect.

Police say four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the area. A fifth was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct during a skirmish involving protesters.

Police say that one person was injured when he tripped and fell.

A News 4 reporter was at the scene during the incident and shared a picture of the man being taken away via ambulance, adding that it was difficult to tell whether the man was pushed over by an officer or fell backwards while trying to back away from the officer, or both.

The city’s curfew is in effect until 5 a.m. It’s in effect every day from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through and including Sunday.