BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Broadway Friday afternoon, Buffalo Police said. All five were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

Two people have injuries that appear serious, and one of the two had to be extricated from their vehicle by Buffalo firefighters.

The crash happened just before 3:20 p.m. Friday. The cause is under investigation.