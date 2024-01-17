SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five women are dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County Coroner tells 28/22 News that a minivan containing four women was heading north when it hit the median just north of the Waverly exit.

According to the coroner, five people, including a separate individual who was driving behind them and stopped after the initial collision, had exited the vehicles and were struck by a tractor-trailer and killed.

The coroner states that all of the victims are from New York and appear to belong to the same family.

State police are investigating the fatal crash.