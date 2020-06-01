Breaking News
WNY expected to enter Phase Two of reopening schedule on Tuesday
Flag raised for 45th annual Juneteenth Festival in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown hosted a flag-raising ceremony in Niagara Square Monday for the 45th annual Juneteenth Festival in Buffalo.

The top of Buffalo City Hall will also be lit red, black, and green on Monday to celebrate and promote the upcoming festival.

Due to COVID-19, the festival has been moved to a virtual two-day event on June 13 and 14 this year. It will include information and video presentations and will be posted here and on the Juneteenth of Buffalo Facebook page.

The mission of the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo, Inc., is to preserve and promote the broad spectrum of African American heritage through education and cultural activities.

