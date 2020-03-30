Fleet Feet starts Facebook group for runners to stay connected while social distancing

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local running events are canceled this spring due to COVID-19, but a local sporting goods store has started a Facebook group for runners to keep connected while social distancing.

Fleet Feet and sister company YellowJacket Racing started Fleet Feet WNY Running is NOT Cancelled for members to share their runs and walks.

“This page is for every runner and walker in Western New York to share, support and help keep running or walking during this crisis,” owner Ellen Brenner-Boutillier  said in a Monday press release.  “Exercise is such a critical piece to our mental health during this time and we want to help people share those experiences.  We are seeing people from Niagara Falls to Geneva sharing their daily adventures with proper social distancing.”

