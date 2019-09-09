Flight of Five in Lockport gets a new historic replica gate installed

The historic Flight of Five in Lockport just got a new set of gates Monday. Workers used a crane to lift one of the gate panels and set in place. The gate is a replica of the original gate that was built in the early 1800s.





























by ANGELICA A. MORRISON (WIVB) / Installation of historic gate replica at Lockport Locks.

“This side of the locks was opened in 1842, as part of the first enlargement of the canal. And, the gate that we’re installing today is pretty much an exact replica of what was installed in 1842,” said David Chatt, operations direction Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation. “It’s made to the original drawings from the state archives, and it’s made from the original material, white oak. And, when it’s fully assembled there will be about 10 thousand pounds of what oak in each gate, that we will manually operate to lock boats back and forth.”



The historic flight of five is five gates in the lock that open to allow watercraft through. This is the second phase of the restoration project. It began back in January.

“It’s nice to see it come to fruition, we spent a lot of time down here during the winter with the contractors and things like that,” said Rich Scott, volunteer lock tender. “It’s great to see the gates going in now.”