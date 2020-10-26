Flix Theater in Depew hosting”drive-in” Bills game for a good cause

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Flix Theater in Depew is offering Bills Mafia a unique experience to watch the team’s upcoming game against Seattle while also raising money for a good cause.

It’s holding a drive-in style viewing of the game in the parking lot.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids 17 and younger.

Money raised will help support the Summit Center.

The Summit Center works with children and adults with autism and other developmental, social, and behavioral challenges.

The drive-in event is 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

Guests are required to wear a mask while not inside their vehicle.