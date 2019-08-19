Flooding leaves vehicles stranded, submerged in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Numerous vehicles were stranded or completely submerged when a busy road flooded in Utica.

On Saturday afternoon, around 3:45, a State Trooper was patrolling State Route 12 in the city when he noticed traffic had stopped just north of the Noyes St. intersection.

Wondering what caused this abnormal scene, the Trooper approached the traffic along the right shoulder until he saw nine northbound vehicles stranded in the passing lane of Route 12, and three others completely underwater.

Responding to what he saw, the Trooper then waded through the water to check on the drivers. He worked with a NYSDOT worker to rescue five people out of their vehicles.

No one was injured.

Because of the flooding, Route 12 was shut down in both directions until the water receded.