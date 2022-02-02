Flores says lawsuit against NFL intended to create change

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said filing a lawsuit against the National Football League was a difficult decision. He told CBS Mornings he went back and forth deciding what to do.

“We filed a lawsuit so that we could create some change,” Flores said on the show Wednesday, one day after filing the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan. “That’s important to me. I think we’re at a fork in the road right now. We’re either going to keep it the way it is or we’re going to go in another direction and actually make some real change where we’re changing the hearts and minds of people who make decisions.”

Flores’ lawsuit alleges racial discrimination within the NFL. One of its key areas of focus is the Rooney Rule, which requires that teams interview minority candidates for certain open jobs, including head coaching positions.

“The Rooney Rule is intended to give minorities an opportunity to sit down in front of ownership. But I think what it has turned into is an instance where guys are just checking the box,” Flores said on CBS Mornings.

The lawsuit includes a line which accuses the NFL of being racially segregated in certain ways and “managed much like a plantation”. In a statement released Tuesday evening, the league countered that it is committed to equitable employment practices.

“We will defend against these claims, which are without merit,” the league’s statement said.

“It has tremendous shock value,” Nellie Drew, the Director of the University at Buffalo’s Center for the Advancement of Sport, said referring to the allegation that the league is managed like a plantation. “I think it demonstrates the impact that the filing of the lawsuit might have even above and beyond whether or not he’s successful in court.”

“I would be surprised if this went away quickly,” she added.