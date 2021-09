BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Florida governor Ron DeSantis was in Western New York Tuesday night for a fundraiser.

It happened at Sinatra’s Restaurant on Kenmore Avenue. A source tells News 4 it cost $5,000 a plate to get in.

Gov. DeSantis is considered a front runner in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election.

Earlier this month, he shot down talks that he has his eyes on the White House, calling it “nonsense”.